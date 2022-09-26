Birthday Club
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Toledo this summer.

Court documents show Demond Allen, 21, was arrested on a murder charge Monday, Sept. 26, in the death of Catherine Craig.

Toledo Police issued murder warrants for Allen and Steven Weaver, 22, on August 31. At last check, Weaver is still on the run. Police previously issued a murder warrant for Daevon Higgs, 22, in the case on August 2 but Higgs was murdered just days later on August 5 in the Ravine Park Village.

According to court documents, Allen was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he allegedly fired several shots at the vehicle Craig and three others were in on July 31. Craig and another woman in that car were struck. Craig suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen and did not survive her injuries. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle while it was traveling northbound on N. Detroit.

Demond Allen was arrested today in connection with the death of Catherine Craig in July.
Demond Allen was arrested today in connection with the death of Catherine Craig in July.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
Police say Catherine Craig, 28, was shot and killed at N. Detroit and Council on July 31, 2022....
Police say Catherine Craig, 28, was shot and killed at N. Detroit and Council on July 31, 2022. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.(wtvg)

