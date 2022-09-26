Birthday Club
Man changes plea to guilty in Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting

Isiah Dixon, 20, appeared in court on Sept. 26 and pleaded guilty to attempt to commit improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who pleaded not guilty in the Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting in April has changed his plea.

Isiah Dixon, 20, appeared in court on Sept. 26 and pleaded guilty to attempt to commit improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Dixon originally pleaded not guilty in May.

On April 21, officers heard multiple gunshots in the apartment complex on the 800 block of Cherry Street. After arriving, they found multiple shell casings along with five vehicles that were struck by the gunfire.

Police say Bre-Sean Graves, 21, was hospitalized after suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. According to TPD, Graves and Dixon were shooting at each other.

Dixon will appear in court again on Nov. 10 at 1:30 pm for sentencing.

