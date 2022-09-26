Ottawa County considers blocking future green energy projects, public meeting set for Tuesday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Commissioners are holding a public meeting this week to take up a measure to potentially ban future wind and solar projects in certain townships.

The Tuesday meeting will address a resolution to designate restricted areas that will ban the construction of “any economically significant wind farms, large wind farms, or large solar facilities throughout the unincorporated areas of the county” as outlined in Senate Bill 52, the public hearing notice said. Ohio lawmakers passed SB 52 last year, giving counties the power to block the green energy projects.

You can see maps of proposed locations to restrict the green energy projects below. The meeting is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Ottawa County Courthouse in Port Clinton.

You can watch previous coverage below.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County.

A public hearing is set for Sept. 27 in Ottawa County to consider restricting future wind and solar projects in certain townships.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.