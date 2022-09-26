Birthday Club
September 26th Weather Forecast

Rain & Wind Today, Cool This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly sunny and windy today with rain likely at times. Winds could gust up to 40 mph this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 60s. Tuesday is expected to be breezy with highs in the upper 50s. A few more rain showers are expected. An isolated shower is possible early Wednesday, otherwise more sunshine is expected mid to late week. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be near 70 Friday through Sunday. The rain chance from Ian is low, but a few showers may arrive Sunday evening into Monday.

