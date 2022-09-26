Birthday Club
Sydney Maas pulls double duty for Bowling Green soccer and football teams

Bowling Green's Sydney Maas is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s Sydney Maas started playing soccer at the young age of seven. It wasn’t until her sophomore year of high school; Maas realized her talents could translate to the gridiron.

After spending her sophomore and junior seasons kicking for the Bowling Green junior varsity team, Head Coach Josh Wade approached Maas with an offer she couldn’t turn down, lacing up her cleats on Friday nights.

“I told her, ‘Hey I expect you to come kick for us on Friday nights, are you good with that’ and she said ‘absolutely’ so I know she puts a lot of time into soccer and I’ve said this before. She’s one of the ones where she says she’s going to go kick on her own, she goes and kicks on her own,” said Wade.

However, balancing athletics and academics as a dual sport athlete in the Fall isn’t easy.

“My week is so busy so really on Thursdays it’s pregame for football so I just come out for 10 minutes and kick with them. Usually, I stay after by myself to get some extra time in,” said Maas.

The seniors’ hard work doesn’t go unnoticed by her coaches or her teammates. Maas’ dedication to her craft earned her the title of captain this year as a senior on the soccer team.

“For somebody like her who is playing two sports at once on top of school, that’s a lot. And she also referees for soccer so she’s working as well. For her to be able to do all of those things and then to be able to come here and give everything that she does, I think that really sets a standard for every other player on the team,” added girls soccer head coach Erika Kimple

Whether Maas is refereeing local youth soccer, leading the Bobcats soccer team scoring goals, or kicking extra points on the football field, the senior continues to inspire the next generation.

