TFRD holds promotional ceremony
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department held a promotional ceremony Monday morning.
The ceremony took place on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers.
According to TFRD, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong promoted 11 TFRD members at the ceremony including one Deputy Chief, two Battalion Chiefs, two Captains and six Lieutenants.
The following are the TFRD members who received promotions:
Promoted to the Rank of Deputy Chief
- Battalion Chief Bryce Blair Jr. - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department on July 16, 1993
Promoted to the Rank of Battalion Chief
- Captain Ted Sheares - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department on March 31, 2000
- Captain Jeremy Vedra - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department on March 31, 2000
Promoted to the Rank of Captain
- Lieutenant Scott Thornburg - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Dec. 30, 2005
- Lieutenant Komako Goolsby - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Dec. 15, 2006
Promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant
- Private Robert Ohms - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on December 3, 2012
- Private Wesley Bombrys - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on January 3, 2011
- Private Josh Johnson - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on September 3, 2013
- Private James Christie - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on January 3, 2011
- Private Ryan Parquette - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on December 3, 2012
- Private Michael Eck - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on September 3, 2013
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.