TFRD holds promotional ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department held a promotional ceremony Monday morning.

The ceremony took place on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers.

According to TFRD, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong promoted 11 TFRD members at the ceremony including one Deputy Chief, two Battalion Chiefs, two Captains and six Lieutenants.

The following are the TFRD members who received promotions:

Promoted to the Rank of Deputy Chief

Battalion Chief Bryce Blair Jr. - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department on July 16, 1993

Promoted to the Rank of Battalion Chief

Captain Ted Sheares - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department on March 31, 2000

Captain Jeremy Vedra - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department on March 31, 2000

Promoted to the Rank of Captain

Lieutenant Scott Thornburg - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Dec. 30, 2005

Lieutenant Komako Goolsby - Appointed to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Dec. 15, 2006

Promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant

Private Robert Ohms - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on December 3, 2012

Private Wesley Bombrys - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on January 3, 2011

Private Josh Johnson - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on September 3, 2013

Private James Christie - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on January 3, 2011

Private Ryan Parquette - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on December 3, 2012

Private Michael Eck - Appointed to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on September 3, 2013

