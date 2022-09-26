Birthday Club
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash

A Toledo man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday.

According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.

The crash happened at Alexis Road and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.

According to police records, Robb was traveling east on Alexis and was attempting to turn left onto Tetherwood. Spark was traveling west on Alexis when he struck Robb’s vehicle.

Robb’s vehicle was reported to roll over in the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Sparks was hospitalized and treated for blunt force trauma.

