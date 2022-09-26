Toledo seeking feedback for future of city plans; public hearing set for Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is asking for feedback on plans for the future of the city and will be holding a public hearing Thursday.

The City of Toledo’s Department of Housing and Community Development is seeking comments for the following plans:

Substantial Amendment to the 2020-2024 Five-Year Consolidated Plan

2021-2022 Annual Action Plan

City of Toledo Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Areas Application

The City says it intends to apply to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the use of federal funds to create two Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Areas. These areas are located in the Old South End and Englewood neighborhoods.

According to the City, the reason for the NRSAs is to focus on the City’s federal Community Development Block Grant funds and use them for greater impact in targeted areas.

The goals of the NRSAs include increasing the supply of affordable housing and improving the housing stock, creating/retaining jobs and assisting small businesses and microenterprises and improving infrastructure in the commercial corridor.

According to the City, the three plans will be available for review beginning on Sept. 28 on the websites of the following entities:

Department of Housing and Community Development One Government Center, 18th Floor Downtown Toledo, Jackson & Erie Streets https://toledo.oh.gov/departments/housing-community-development

Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority 435 Nebraska Avenue Toledo, Ohio 43604 www.lucasmha.org

Office of the Mayor One Government Center, 22nd Floor Downtown Toledo, Jackson & Erie Streets https://toledo.oh.gov/government/mayor

Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board 1220 Madison Avenue Toledo, Ohio 43604 www.endinghomelessnesstoledo.org

Clerk of Council One Government Center, 21st Floor Downtown Toledo, Jackson & Erie Streets https://toledo.oh.gov/government/city-council/

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library 325 Michigan Street Toledo, Ohio 43604

Lucas Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities 1154 Larc Lane Toledo, Ohio 43614 www.lucasdd.info

The Fair Housing Center 326 N. Erie Street Toledo, Ohio 43604 www.toledofhc.org



The virtual, public hearing is set to take place on Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. via zoom. The meeting information is as follows:

Zoom Link

Passcode: 693472

The City of Toledo says the public can also submit written comments beginning on Sept. 28 through October 27 at the following address:

City of Toledo

Department of Housing and Community Development

Substantial Amendment - NRSA Application

Once Government Center, Suite 1800

Toledo, Ohio 43604

You may also submit comments through email, no later than Oct. 27, to Monica Brown at monica.brown@toledo.oh.gov

If you would like to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion ADA coordinator at 419-345-1198 or submit a request online.

