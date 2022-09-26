Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

With Hurricane Ian coming, gas prices may vary.
With Hurricane Ian coming, gas prices may vary.(WVIR)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state.

According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio have seen increases of around 20 cents over the last week alone. Garrity says this is due to a combination of factors including the BP refinery fire. This fire disrupted the supply chain at a time where the conditions have already been strained.

AAA says that current prices should be seeing a decrease due to the switch to winter blend gas, which is cheaper, however as Hurricane Ian threatens portions of Florida, gas distribution will start to see extreme difficulties. Add that to the shutdown of the refinery plant, and that leads to higher prices.

AAA believes these higher prices will not last long, however it is good to consider driving less as a reaction to these jumps.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street, TPD said.
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Is there a way to prevent these kinds of incidents at schools?
Tips to prevent school safety threats
Two men are accused of bringing an AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School’s homecoming dance...
Tips to prevent school safety threats
I-Team reporter Shaun Hegarty takes a closer look at "check washing" scams
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account