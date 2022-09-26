Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state.

According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio have seen increases of around 20 cents over the last week alone. Garrity says this is due to a combination of factors including the BP refinery fire. This fire disrupted the supply chain at a time where the conditions have already been strained.

AAA says that current prices should be seeing a decrease due to the switch to winter blend gas, which is cheaper, however as Hurricane Ian threatens portions of Florida, gas distribution will start to see extreme difficulties. Add that to the shutdown of the refinery plant, and that leads to higher prices.

AAA believes these higher prices will not last long, however it is good to consider driving less as a reaction to these jumps.

