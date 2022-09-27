9/27: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s been a fairly consistent forecast: cool and breezy, with some quick showers racing through. That won’t change today, or tomorrow for that matter -- albeit any of Wednesday’s rain should stay east of I-75. Once that latest low clears out, sunshine will win the back half of the week, leading to gradually-warming highs near 70F by early next week.

