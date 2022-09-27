Birthday Club
9/27: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Fall chill continues; gradual warming through the week
The breezy fall chill continues, with "splash-and-dash" showers swirling around through tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s been a fairly consistent forecast: cool and breezy, with some quick showers racing through. That won’t change today, or tomorrow for that matter -- albeit any of Wednesday’s rain should stay east of I-75. Once that latest low clears out, sunshine will win the back half of the week, leading to gradually-warming highs near 70F by early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

