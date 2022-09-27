BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday.

During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots.

Loeffler said he had not been feeling well the past week and was taken to the hospital after getting medical advice. His diagnosis was a pulmonary embolism or multiple blood clots in the arteries of the lungs.

Dr. Shayne Rodgers, an emergency medicine physician at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, said it can be fatal.

“It’s a very serious condition. In very severe cases it can be life-threatening. However many cases can be managed with medicine and proper treatment,” said Dr. Rodgers. “It’s something that we take very seriously in the emergency department, as it can cause strain on the heart or issues with the body. In terms of heart function or lung function,” said Rodgers.

At the conference, Loeffler said he would be unable to fly in an airplane for a while, and for good reason.

“Anytime you sit for long periods or if you’re on a long trip somewhere your blood sort of stagnates. And that’s what allows for it to pull up and collect into a clot,” said Loeffler.

Students and fans at BG say the coach’s presence won’t go unnoticed. " Having your head coach out is going to have a negative impact on the team, and kind of loses morale for the players. Especially with it being kind of a health concern that’s even worse,” said Reese Hannam, a BGSU student.

Dr. Rodgers said cancer patients and those with limited mobility or clotting disorders, and people who’ve recently had surgery are at higher risk.

“Anytime you’re having chest pain, shortage of breath, leg swelling I would encourage any of these people to contact their doctor,” said Dr. Rodger. “Good awareness and prompt treatment and evaluation by your doctor is important.”.

