City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours.

The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the City, attendees can show up in their costumes and enjoy activities from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. including a photo booth, food trucks, interactive games and music. There will also be candy, cider and free pumpkins while supplies last.

The City says a drive-in style movie will begin after activities around 7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy the movie, “Toy Story of Terror” through their car radios or they can bring a blanket or lawn chairs to watch on the grass.

In addition to the Fall Festival, the City has also announced this year’s Trick or Treat hours.

According to the City, Trick or Treat will take place in Toledo on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.