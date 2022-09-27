Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium

The Lucas County Commissioners plan to seek bids to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium.
The Lucas County Commissioners plan to seek bids to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee.

The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday.

The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center buildings.

The stadium is the former home of the Toledo Mud Hens and was named after the local politician who helped bring the team to Toledo. The building has been vacant since 2002 and sections of the building have fallen into disrepair, the commissioners said earlier this year.

In 2019, the 13abc I-Team investigated safety concerns arising from the stadium, at which point Maumee’s mayor instructed the county to tear the building down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
A Toledo man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday.
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
Demond Allen was arrested today in connection with the death of Catherine Craig in July.
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance

Latest News

TFRD Assistant Chief Kaminski, along with Ohio Task Force One, headed down south to help...
TFRD Asst. Chief helps prepare south for Hurricane Ian
An arrest warrant for Felonious Assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. If you have any...
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting
Moment of Science: Lightning Safety
According to Ohioans to Stop Executions, the tour will feature people who have been sentenced...
“Ohio Innocence Tour” to make stop in Toledo