County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee.

The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday.

The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center buildings.

The stadium is the former home of the Toledo Mud Hens and was named after the local politician who helped bring the team to Toledo. The building has been vacant since 2002 and sections of the building have fallen into disrepair, the commissioners said earlier this year.

In 2019, the 13abc I-Team investigated safety concerns arising from the stadium, at which point Maumee’s mayor instructed the county to tear the building down.

