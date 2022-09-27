A Day of Kindness to honor the memory of a local teen who died by suicide in 2017

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of people in our community who do amazing things to help others. One example is the Campaign for Kindness.

It was started by the family of Luken T. Boyle in 2018. He was a local teen who died by suicide in 2017.

Luken was set to start his freshman year at Central Catholic High School when he died. Central is one of more than a half dozen local schools that now have special rooms in his memory. And there’s a simple way you can be part of helping that important work continue.

Luken’s grandmother, Teresa Boyle said the family is keeping his memory alive.

“We’re very busy keeping his kindness and love alive,” she said.

Luken was just 14 years old when he died by suicide. “He was a lot of fun and very heartfelt. He loved people. When he was little, we had to keep him from hugging strangers. He absolutely loved people,” Teresa said.

Luken was weeks away from starting at Central. Teresa said the campaign was the best way to honor her grandson’s memory. “As soon as he died the kindness campaign sprouted and it just felt right”.

Central was the first school to have what’s known as a Kindness Room in his memory. Students can come in and create things like cards and blankets for others.

“The kids who come to the kindness rooms often find a purpose, and it helps them cope with some of the things they may be going through. It’s simple, intentional acts of kindness,” Theresa said.

Right now, there are Kindness Rooms at eight local schools. The plan is to increase that number. On Wednesday, you can be part of helping this work continue.

“It’s our second annual Day of Kindness at Chitter Chatter Ice Cream on Airport Highway. They are kind enough to donate 20 percent of the proceeds to us and let us set up a tent where you can create cards or just help people get to know us a little better. You can also buy someone some ice cream. Another act of kindness,” Teresa said.

In the midst of her grief, Teresa finds comfort in helping others. “I just take the good that comes out of this and keeps going,” she said.

Once again, the Day of Kindness is Wednesday, September 28th, at Chitter Chatter Ice Cream on Airport Highway. It’s near the intersection of Albon Road. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m..

The Campaign for Kindness can always use donations of time, art supplies, and money. To learn more, click here.

