Toledo Libraries offers free programs and activities for youth year-round

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the summer months there are a lot of programs around the region to help kids do well in life, and the classroom, and that help continues at a lot of places all year, including Toledo library branches.

The Toledo Library offers a long list of free programs and activities for young children and teens year-round. Books are no doubt the first things that come to mind when you think of a library. There are still plenty of them on the shelves, and they’re the focus of a lot of events and programs. However, there are a number of other things for kids and teens to do throughout the year.

Nancy Eames, youth services coordinator for the Toledo Library, said the libraries offer several activities and services for the youth.

“We have story time, comic books groups, they can play Dungeons and Dragons, we have gaming groups and teen cafes where they can hang out with friends and make new friends,” Eames said.

Kristie Grandsko is a frequent library visitor with her four-year-old grandson Brady.

“I think our community has such great libraries, and everyone is different. The different things to play with, the different learning opportunities with story time, and special events. We like to bob around the city to all the libraries. I feel like I’m keeping his brain going and learning when we do things like this,” Grandsko said.

Eames said the goal is to educate in more of an informal setting while helping kids connect with others. “We want to help build literacy skills, but also technology and social skills. For kids, it’s a chance to have play and fun in a less structured place, and we welcome everyone.”

The programs are free, and that includes tutoring.

“We now partner with an organization called Tutor Smart at eight locations and hope to expand to all 20 over the next few months,” Eames said.

It’s a data-driven, results-oriented program, and library leaders said it’s already paying dividends. “Some of the students in our summer tutoring program gained two to three months of reading grade level advancement in one month’s time of attending Tutor Smart,” Eames said.

The libraries are also full of technology for kids.

“I think we look at the library as a place that connects people to information. That has always been our goal, but the places where the information comes from continue to change,” Eames said.

A half dozen branches, now have studio labs. “You can make recordings, you can make films, you can use our equipment to produce things,” Eames said.

If you’d like to learn more about all of the opportunities at your local Toledo Library branch, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.