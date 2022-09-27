Important dates, resources for Ohio voters ahead of the November general election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The November general election is quickly approaching and there’s a few key dates Ohio voters need to know. The following information comes from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

NOVEMBER 8, 2022 GENERAL ELECTION

Military & Overseas Absentee Voting: Begins September 23

Deadline to Register to Vote : October 11

Early In-Person Voting: Begins October 12 and includes the two Saturdays, the Sunday and the Monday before Election Day

Absentee Voting By Mail: Begins October 12

Election Day: November 8 (Polls Open 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.)

SEPTEMBER IMPORTANT DATES:

September 23: Military and Overseas Absentee Voting begins

OCTOBER IMPORTANT DATES:

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING HOURS FOR OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER (NOVEMBER 8, 2022 GENERAL ELECTION)

October 12-14: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 17-21: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 24-28: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 29: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

November 6: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

November 7: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER IMPORTANT DATES

November 5: Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot (Noon)

November 7: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date

November 8: General Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

November 8: Absentee Ballots May Be Returned by Mail or Personally Delivered to Your County Board of Elections. If Not Returned by Mail, Absentee Ballots Must Be Received by Your Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m.

November 18: Last day for boards to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before November 7.

RESOURCES

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.