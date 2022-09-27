Birthday Club
Important dates, resources for Ohio voters ahead of the November general election

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The November general election is quickly approaching and there’s a few key dates Ohio voters need to know. The following information comes from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

NOVEMBER 8, 2022 GENERAL ELECTION

  • Military & Overseas Absentee Voting: Begins September 23
  • Deadline to Register to Vote: October 11
  • Early In-Person Voting: Begins October 12 and includes the two Saturdays, the Sunday and the Monday before Election Day
  • Absentee Voting By Mail: Begins October 12
  • Election Day: November 8 (Polls Open 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.)

SEPTEMBER IMPORTANT DATES:

  • September 23: Military and Overseas Absentee Voting begins

OCTOBER IMPORTANT DATES:

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING HOURS FOR OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER (NOVEMBER 8, 2022 GENERAL ELECTION)

  • October 12-14: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • October 17-21: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • October 24-28: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • October 29: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • November 6: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • November 7: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER IMPORTANT DATES

  • November 5: Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot (Noon)
  • November 7: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date
  • November 8: General Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • November 8: Absentee Ballots May Be Returned by Mail or Personally Delivered to Your County Board of Elections. If Not Returned by Mail, Absentee Ballots Must Be Received by Your Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m.
  • November 18: Last day for boards to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before November 7.

RESOURCES

