Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicks off annual Women Build

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicked off its annual Women Build on Tuesday.

The event kicked off on Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

According to MVHFH, Women Build provides the opportunity for women to help empower other women through homeownership. Donors and volunteers, mostly made up of women, help fund and build an entire home for a Toledo mother.

“At Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity we understand the impact and upward mobility that homeownership creates, especially for women,” said Michael McIntyre, Executive Director, Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity. “Women, especially those who serve as head of their families, disproportionately face obstacles that make accessing decent, affordable housing seem impossible. Stable, affordable homeownership is transformative for low-income families, and we know it is the single most important factor in creating generational wealth.”

MVHFH says the team, made up of all women leaders in local and state government, rolled up their sleeves and began the raise the walls that will create the house for one local mother.

“I dream of having a place of my own, a healthy stable home for my girls,” said Lisa, the future habitat homeowner. “I am grateful to have the support during this journey. I need an army of women around me.”

Construction of the house will take place over the next four months. Donors and volunteers are still needed and those who wish to get involved can click here.

