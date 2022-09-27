Moment of Science: Lightning Safety

They’re about the width of your thumb, but they pack temperatures 5 times hotter than the surface of the Sun. Lightning seems downright unsurvivable when you look at some of these stats... but we’ve got some good news and tips to best avoid a strike... mixed in with some of the bad ones.

*On a list of lightning fatalities from 2006-2018, 4 of every 5 victims were male -- and the vast majority were engaged in outdoor activities. Many people were fishing -- and while being IN the water is a bad idea in a storm, being ON the water is technically worse. Lightning actually distributes over a short distance on the surface of the water (~20 feet)... hence why you don’t see an instant fish fry after every strike. Saltier water can increase conductivity, but it’s kind of a wash as far as danger goes vs boating on a freshwater lake instead. Golf is farther down the list than many folks might expect... but there’s still a non-zero chance you have a “Caddyshack moment” if you stay on the course too long.

*Each of those stats involves outdoor activities... but you can’t always get indoors in time. Electricity tries to find the path of least resistance, so if you’re stranded out in the elements, get away from higher ground and away from other tall objects like trees. If YOU’RE the tallest object around, you might think to crouch down... but the National Weather Service stopped recommending it in 2008, since the effect is negligible. Lying down, however, makes you more vulnerable to ground current, so definitely don’t do that.

*Got a fully-enclosed car? Great! It’s not the rubber tires that protect you, but rather the metal frame acting as a “Faraday cage”, directing that strike around you to discharge safely through the ground... so open-topped vehicles, like many convertibles or some Jeeps, won’t do the trick.

*How about if you’re at home? Most indoor impacts aren’t direct, but rather from using plugged-in appliances. Turning them off isn’t enough -- unplugging them from the wall is your safest bet. You’re not exactly going to go around and yank out your fridge cord every time a storm pops up, so consider a surge protector or several. Contrary to popular belief, metal doesn’t attract lightning, but it is a good conductor... so for homes with metal piping, avoid taking a bath or shower during a storm. Even with plastic pipes, your body’s natural resistance is cut in half if you have wet skin, and impurities in your tap water can still increase the chance of shock (very rare all the same).

*We’re going to end with some better news: If you’re unlucky enough to be struck, there’s about a 90% chance you’d survive... if you’re a human. Next week, we’re exploring whether taller animals are more prone to being struck by lightning compared to smaller ones.

