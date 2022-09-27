Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio AG says ProMedica will pay UToledo missed payments

utmc
Building exteriors of the University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC) in Summer(Daniel Miller)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has agreed to pay the University of Toledo’s medical school the payments it missed as part of their academic affiliation agreement, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

It comes after AG Yost threatened to sue ProMedica last week if the company didn’t make at least one of two missed payments to UToledo by Wednesday of this week.

“This is the best possible solution to the impasse – ProMedica will make good on its monthly payments, and the University of Toledo will receive the $7.6 million it is due without litigation,” Yost said in a statement Tuesday. “Both parties are returning to the negotiating table in good faith, and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish for the good of the region.”

Yost said last week ProMedica missed the last two months of payments to UToledo, which comes out to just under $8 million in missed payments. ProMedica said that it was withholding the payments as a true up for money the university owed the company.

A statement from the AG’s office Tuesday said ProMedica indicated it would make both payments by the end of the day Wednesday.

The 50-year academic affiliation agreement started in 2015 and benefits students, patients, and the community at large, representatives with the university said last week. Yost’s office said that the money ProMedica pays to the university monthly represents 44% of the medical school’s annual budget.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
A Toledo man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday.
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
Demond Allen was arrested today in connection with the death of Catherine Craig in July.
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance

Latest News

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
Important dates, resources for Ohio voters ahead of the November general election
According to the City, attendees can show up in their costumes and enjoy activities from 5 p.m....
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours
9/27: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
9/27: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Walk to Remember at Orlander Park
Walk to Remember at Orlander Park