Ohio AG says ProMedica will pay UToledo missed payments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has agreed to pay the University of Toledo’s medical school the payments it missed as part of their academic affiliation agreement, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

It comes after AG Yost threatened to sue ProMedica last week if the company didn’t make at least one of two missed payments to UToledo by Wednesday of this week.

“This is the best possible solution to the impasse – ProMedica will make good on its monthly payments, and the University of Toledo will receive the $7.6 million it is due without litigation,” Yost said in a statement Tuesday. “Both parties are returning to the negotiating table in good faith, and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish for the good of the region.”

Yost said last week ProMedica missed the last two months of payments to UToledo, which comes out to just under $8 million in missed payments. ProMedica said that it was withholding the payments as a true up for money the university owed the company.

A statement from the AG’s office Tuesday said ProMedica indicated it would make both payments by the end of the day Wednesday.

The 50-year academic affiliation agreement started in 2015 and benefits students, patients, and the community at large, representatives with the university said last week. Yost’s office said that the money ProMedica pays to the university monthly represents 44% of the medical school’s annual budget.

