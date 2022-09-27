“Ohio Innocence Tour” to make stop in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Ohio Innocence Tour” is making its way to Toledo next month.

The #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition will host the “Ohio Innocence Tour” on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Phillips Temple CME Church located at 565 Palmwood Ave.

According to Ohioans to Stop Executions, the tour will feature people who have been sentenced to death for crimes they did not commit.

OTSE says 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence. They are among the 190 individuals formally exonerated nationwide.

“Exonerations are a big reason Ohioans are ready to abandon the death penalty,” said Allison Cohen, interim executive director of Ohioans to Stop Executions. “The grave errors that Ohio has made in the past are bound to repeat themselves in the future and it simply can’t be tolerated.”

The speakers for this stop of the tour will be:

Ray Krone, military veteran, sentenced to die in Arizona in 1992

Derrick Jamison, sentenced to die in Cincinnati in 1985

Kwame Ajamu, sentenced to die in Cleveland in 1975

