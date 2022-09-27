September 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool today with a partly sunny sky. A few showers are still possible at times today. An isolated shower is possible tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 both today and tomorrow. Ian could bring us some high clouds over the weekend, outside of that it will be sunny and dry the rest of your 7-day forecast. Highs will be in the low 60s on Friday and in the upper 60s to around 70 over the weekend and early next week.

