Supporters of Oshae Jones show up despite court-date postponement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Supporters of Toledo’s Olympic boxer Oshae Jones say they’re ready to go the distance for her as she heads back to court on three criminal charges.

As her family and lawyers continue their push to have the charges dropped, Tuesday’s hearing was pushed back to November.

However, the setback didn’t discourage supporters as they said they’ll be right back in court with Jones.

“We will not stop. We will not quit. We will not go away. We will not disappear. We want justice,” said Jones’s mother Demetria Blackshear.

Jones is facing misdemeanor charges in relation to an incident where The Toledo Police Department came to her Lawrence Street home on a report of a disturbance. The incident, which occurred in July, involved several people who ended up on Jones’ porch.

Following the arrest of her boyfriend, Jones came outside and requested the officer’s badge number. Jones was eventually arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to disperse.

Police body cam video even shows her being struck in the back of the head.

“Nobody has been held accountable for this, so we’ll be out here each, and every time Oshae has a court date and even when she doesn’t have a court date to let the city know this will not be swept under the rug,” said Blackshear.

“She stood up, she represented the USA. Why would they do that to her? She’s a kid. No criminal record. She’s just living her life professionally,” said Regina Blackshear, Oshae Jones’ aunt.

Part of her life will involve court at least for some time, and her supporters will be there.

“We’ve been supporting her, praying, putting it in god’s hands,” said Regina Blackshear.

TPD continues its internal investigation. Jones and her lawyers are expected to return to court on November 2nd.

