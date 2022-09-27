TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19.

TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell.

According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the 1500 block of Broadway. During the incident, one of the suspects dropped their phone, and the victim picked the phone up and took it home. Sometime later, the suspect went to retrieve the phone from the victim’s home. However, the victim discarded the phone sometime before.

The victim agreed to purchase the suspect a new phone, and the two shook hands. TPD reports that moments later, a red vehicle drove by and an unknown suspect fired several rounds at the victim.

TPD is requesting that anyone with information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. TPD is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000.

