Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WHOA: ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display has character levitating in mid-air

The jaw-dropping décor was created by a couple who were inspired by “Stranger Things.” (Source: WBBM, @horrorprops/TikTok, Twitter, CNN)
By Jermont Terry
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WBBM) – A spooky Halloween decoration in Illinois looks like it’s levitating, but its creators aren’t revealing their secrets.

The jaw-dropping décor was created by a couple who were inspired by “Stranger Things.”

Dave and Aubrey Appel go big every year for Halloween. They begin decorating on Aug. 1, and then work on their display every day after work.

This year, being “Stranger Things” fanatics, they wanted to recreate an iconic scene from the show when the character Max levitates in the air.

“There’s so many people out there who are fanatics like we are,” Dave Appel said. “So, we wanted to make something that was the most iconic scene from the show. Something maybe no one else would try and do.”

A video of the display on TikTok has more than 14.2 million views, leaving people in awe – but also scratching their heads, wondering how this is possible.

“It’s not drones, it’s not helium or balloons,” Dave Appel said. “We just felt like it was more fun to keep it under wraps. The mystery!”

The display even caught the attention of Netflix, commenting on the viral TikTok video and calling the Appels their number one fans.

Aubrey Appel said the attention is amazing, and she wants to continue decorating every year.

“That’s what makes us want to continue is making the kids happy,” she said.

The home in Plainfield is located about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
A Toledo man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday.
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
Demond Allen was arrested today in connection with the death of Catherine Craig in July.
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig

Latest News

The Swedish national seismic network said it detected two explosions near leaks in Russian gas...
Explosions detected near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea
A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention...
Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
Women Build provides the opportunity for women to help empower other women through homeownership.
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicks off annual Women Build
Christina find ways to spruce up the 13abc kitchen by taking something old and turning it into...
D.I.Y. - Upcycling
Local Love - Lupita's Cantina
Local Love - Lupita's Cantina