9/28: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

As Ian makes landfall with sustained winds over 150mph along Florida’s Gulf Coast, high pressure building over our corner of the country will keep other systems from pushing its remnants out to sea. While that will lead to flooding in the Carolinas, more sun than clouds will win out starting tomorrow, as we gradually warm to the upper-60s.

