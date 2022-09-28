Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

9/28: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Sunnier skies, warming highs through the weekend
As Ian bears down on Florida, high pressure over us will lead to a slow warming trend through the weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Ian makes landfall with sustained winds over 150mph along Florida’s Gulf Coast, high pressure building over our corner of the country will keep other systems from pushing its remnants out to sea. While that will lead to flooding in the Carolinas, more sun than clouds will win out starting tomorrow, as we gradually warm to the upper-60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
She says her daughter has been sick multiple times since moving in.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm
To 11-year-old Tre'shawn Pittard, lawnmowing is serious business.
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
A Toledo man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday.
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash

Latest News

As Ian bears down on Florida, high pressure over us will lead to a slow warming trend through...
9/28: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Sunny & Calm Next 7-Days
September 28th Weather Forecast
September 28th Weather Forecast
September 28th Weather Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast