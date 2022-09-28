Birthday Club
Police: 1 person shot dead at Arkansas hospital, 1 in custody

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) — One person was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a Little Rock-area hospital, and authorities have a person in custody in the shooting, police said.

Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found one person dead at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood, which was on lockdown as authorities responded to reports of shooting at the hospital.

Hagar did not release the name of the victim, or the name of a person of interest he said was later taken into custody.

Police did not say whether the person killed was a patient, employee or visitor.

Sherwood is a city of about 33,000 people located northeast of Little Rock.

Hospital workers could be seen meeting colleagues and loved ones in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store near the medical center.

