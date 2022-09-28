BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s residence hall.

She claims her daughter has been sick multiple times over the past few weeks and is not the only one.

Theresa Mazur says her daughter is a freshman at BGSU, and she loves the university but has not been feeling like herself. Mazur says she originally heard about the possible mold on the BGSU family Facebook page and has seen her daughter experience symptoms of mold poisoning.

“My daughter moved in on August 12th, and since being here she’s been sick a couple of different times,” says Mazur. “She’s had a headache just about every single day since she’s been here.”

Mazur showed 13abc comments on the BGSU family Facebook page. They show that other students and parents have been concerned about what they say is mold in Kreischer. The comments say other students are feeling ill and having more headaches than usual, so much so that Mazur says some of them have decided to take action.

“There are students that have actually gotten mold kits, and it’s been positive,” says Mazur. “It’s in the water, it’s on the walls, on the shower curtains, it’s in the shower heads, it’s all over the place. My daughter has seen it, and she said that it’s nasty.”

Mazur has tried getting in contact with the university about this matter. She says she reached out to the Kreischer Hall Director to no avail.

“Apparently he’s being overrun by calls because every time I try to call I get a busy signal. I tried to call the Dean’s office this morning, and I got hung up on.”

Mazur says being a college freshman is hard enough for her daughter.

“It hurts my heart to see my kid sick, and with me living an hour away in Port Clinton, it just hurts when I can’t come to her.”

Mazur’s daughter says she’s had to skip class because she was sick, putting her behind on school work.

Both mother and daughter say their request is simple: “I want them to fix the problem, and right now until they do, they need to find a solution so our kids can take showers in healthy water,” says Mazur.

Bowling Green State University sent an email to students in Kreischer Residence Hall. It acknowledges the reports of mold and says trained professionals found no evidence of mold in the building. The university says shower heads and curtains are being replaced in the residence hall anyway due to other reasons.

