Case Files: The mysterious death of Kenneth Awls Jr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kenneth Awls Junior was murdered right after he got inside his car. Toledo Police say on April 19, 2015, Awls walked to his vehicle on Cottage Street, near Central and Cherry streets in Toledo. He got inside. Moments later, someone approached and opened fire.

Police say Awls knew needed to keep a low profile but stopped short of saying why. In fact he was keeping his car at a location separate from his own home.

“He was keeping his car at a different location cause he was having some trouble with some people so he wouldn’t park it near his house,” says Toledo Police detective William Goodlet.

The night Awls got in his car, another vehicle pulled up and the suspect got out and opened fire. The shooter took off on foot but to this day it’s unclear who pulled the trigger.

Police did not reveal if it was drugs, a gang or something more that made Awls a walking target but the detective says someone was sending a personal message.

“There’s some past history. Awls was involved with some things that put him at risk, " says Det. Goodlet.

Seven years after the crime, police say there is a short list of suspects but they are hoping a witness can help crack the case.

“We’ve haven’t gotten any witnesses that can name the suspect. We are hopeful that … that perhaps someone will feel comfortable coming forward because there were numerous people out there when this occurred,” says Detective Goodlet.

If you have any information about the murder of Kenneth Awls Jr., contact Crimestopper at 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

