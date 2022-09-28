Case Files: Police want a witness to come forward in double murder of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Elisa Molina was 23 years old when she was murdered.

On July 24, 2021, police say Elisa drove her boyfriend, Willie Walker, to the Birmingham Terrace apartment complex off Consaul on Toledo’s east side. Police say Walker asked for a ride that night, but Molina had no idea what was coming.

“Police crews arrive and find Willie Walker and Elisa Molina both shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene,” says Toledo Police Detective William Goodlet.

Elisa’s mother, Kathy May, is frustrated. It’s been more than a year since she lost her daughter. Police say someone called 911, outing the suspected shooter but to this day, there’s been no charges or arrests.

“Not having someone held responsible for that and they are just out there walking, and they could do this to someone else,” says May.

Detectives are making another appeal for someone who has information or who was there that night to come forward.

“We do believe we have a good suspect, but we don’t have a cooperative witness to really put this thing together,” says Detective Goodlet.

It’s the missing piece that could give the families of both Willie Walker and Elisa Molina, justice.

“I know at the end of the day she’s not gonna come back, but they don’t deserve to be out here...no you don’t need to be out here,” says May.

If you have any information about this case, you can call or text Crimestopper at 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

