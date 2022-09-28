Dine in the 419: Kung Fu Tea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kung Fu Tea is a nation-wide chain with more than 300 locations. The one on Talmadge in Toledo is locally owned and operated. The manager invited us in to see how they prepare the tapioca boba each day.

“Everything’s straight from Taiwan, which is where bubble tea originated,” said Manager Skylar Shaffer. “It’s a like a starch that gets rolled into little balls, and it like about an hour to cook.” Boba is supposed to have a soft, chewy texture and remain warm in the cold tea.

We sampled S’mores Slush, Rosehip Lemonade, Taro Milk Tea, and a Kung Fu Milk Green Tea with Mango Jelly.

For more information about Kung Fu Tea and Kung Fu Tea Toledo, check them out online: https://www.kungfutea.com/

