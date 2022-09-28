Birthday Club
Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

Many who opted to ride out the storm are preparing for their first major hurricane
Video shows windows and doors in Fort Myers blocked by hurricane shutters in advance of...
Video shows windows and doors in Fort Myers blocked by hurricane shutters in advance of Hurricane Ian.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living.

13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All of them say they are preparing for power loss, wind damage, and flooding.

“I used to vacation here often. Like a lot, actually. And I kind of fell in love with it. And then when I moved down here, it’s been nothing but great ever since. Until now. Until the hurricane,” said Trey Berry, who moved from Toledo to Saint Petersburg in the Fall of 2021. This will be his first hurricane since he relocated.

“You know, I’m used to the snow and, you know, watching the meteorologists track that. It’s kind of the same aspect, but it’s a lot different because hurricanes, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Jeff Frey, who moved to Fort Myers from Waterville.

Frey and many others who hail from the Midwest are getting the full experience of preparing for a hurricane.

“I did stock up on supplies like water and food and batteries. All the essentials,” explains Shayna Lohbauer, a Whitmer High School graduate who is now a Registered Nurse living in Bradenton, Florida. Lohbauer says the lines of cars at the gas stations have been backed up for several days.

Everyone we spoke to plans to hunker down and ride out the storm.

