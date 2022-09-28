La-Z-Boy holds grand re-opening event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - La-Z-Boy held a grand-reopening event on Tuesday.

The Monroe Street store held a ribbon cutting ceremony for it’s newly remodeled home furnishings and decor showroom.

Guests were invited to check out the newest La-Z-Boy store in the country with hors d’oeuvres with beer and wine.

You can learn more at the Toledo location’s website.

