MCSO searching for suspect who allegedly stole trailer, fled scene after crash

MCSO is searching for a suspect who remains at large after allegedly stealing a trailer,...
MCSO is searching for a suspect who remains at large after allegedly stealing a trailer, leading officers on a chase and fleeing the scene after crashing.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who remains at large after allegedly stealing a trailer, leading officers on a chase and fleeing the scene after crashing.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Monroe County Central Dispatch received information about two suspects in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer and the witness was following the suspects at that time.

MCSO says officials from the South Rockwood Police Department located the vehicle traveling eastbound on Carleton Rockwood Road. A traffic stop was initiated but the driver failed to stop and sped away continuing on southbound I-75 through Berlin and Frenchtown Townships and the City of Monroe.

According to MCSO, stop sticks were deployed and punctured the truck and trailer tires. The vehicle continued on for a short period of time before losing control and crashing into the median barrier.

The two suspects exited the truck and ran away while officers chased after them. One suspect was caught and immediately taken into custody while the second suspect got away and fled into an industrial area along Front Street in Monroe.

MCSO says a large scale search was conducted using a drone and K9 tracking service dogs. During the search, dispatch received a call saying the suspect had stolen a second vehicle from the Detroit Edison employee parking lot. Deputies located the vehicle turning onto northbound I-75 from Front Street and began a second chase.

According to MCSO, deputies chased the suspect into the Detroit City Limits until they lost sight of the vehicle. The suspect is currently sill at large.

The suspect who was apprehended at the scene, a 34-year-old man from River Rouge, is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail and is facing charges of larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property and felling and eluding.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

