Ohio Board of Education member proposes resolution prohibiting LGBTQ+ students from Title IX protection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio Board of Education member proposed a resolution that would prohibit adding LGBTQ+ students to Ohio’s Title IX law after the U.S. Department of Education proposed to extend Title IX protections.

State Board of Education Member Brendan Shea (District 5), proposed his resolution titled, “Resolution to Support Parents, Schools, and Districts in Rejecting Harmful, Coercive and Burdensome Gender Identity Policies.”

Shea’s Opposing Resolution

According to the proposal, Shea claims that students who socially transition from their assigned sex will experience harm to their physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

“... [A] high percentage of children who are permitted to socially transition will then pursue medical and surgical interventions which have irreversible, life-altering consequences for school-age children, interrupt a child’s healthy growth and development, and come with significant risks, including loss of bone density, infertility, cognitive impairment, dangerous blood clots, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.”

Additionally, the board member states that transgender athletes will create unfair competition in female sports and may even cause sexual harassment in girls’ locker rooms.

“... [U]nder the proposed rules, schools would be required to grant access to sex-separate restroom and locker room facilities based on gender identity rather than on biological sex, which would place girls and women at increased risk for harassment and sexual assault by males who claim a female identity.”

Opposition from colleagues

In response to the resolution, Ohio Board of Education Members Christina Collins (District 7), Meryl Johnson (District 11), Michelle Newman (District 8) and Antoinette Miranda (District 6) wrote an opposing statement about Shea’s resolution.

“Our entire educational system must be founded on respecting, nurturing, and supporting children. EVERY. SINGLE. CHILD. We are not and should never be in the business of selecting which child is worthy of protection and instruction.”

According to Collins, she and the other three board members believe that this resolution was a “political grenade.”

“It’s none of our business as a state board,” Collins said. “The state board is there to take care of children and make sure they’re learning. We take care of all children regardless of their identity or background.”

The potential this resolution has to pass among board members is unknown, Collins says, however, it is her hope that they will not have to vote on it.

What happens next?

If the State Board of Education declines the U.S. Department of Education’s Title IX regulations, then Ohio schools will lose federal funding (if they receive it).

If federal funding is lost, Shea says he will then direct the board to persuade the Ohio Superintendent to write a letter to all 661 school districts, that will persuade them to oppose the U.S. Department of Education’s Title IX proposal.

If there are districts who disapprove of the Title IX changes, then Shea claims that he will ask Ohio legislatures to assist schools with state funding.

State Board Members are expected to vote Oct. 11 and 12.

