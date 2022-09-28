Ottawa County Commissioner hear public input on Senate Bill 52

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County Commissioners held a public hearing to receive input from community members regarding Senate Bill 52, on Tuesday.

The bill gives counties the authority to allow or restrict the development of wind and solar facilities. County officials said they received a variety of responses from townships over the past month.

“We presented information that we received from township trustees and what they would like to allow or restrict in their individual townships,” said Commissioner Mark Poppler.

Some community members worry that the solar arrays and wind turbines will ruin the country aesthetic they admire. Other residents, like Kimberly Kaufman, the Executive Director of Black Swamp Bird Observatory, said they fear the impact turbines will have on wildlife.

“The current turbines in Van Wert in Hardin Country we’re killing more bats than almost any other facility in the Midwest, including the endangered bats. We are very concerned, particularly in areas like this where there is a massive concentration of birds,” said Kaufman.

Ottawa resident Len Partin said more community members need to be aware of the bill, he thinks many don’t have a good understanding of its impact. " If you’re not educated about the benefits or the takeaways of solar power or wind power, the people that are educated need to be the ones making the decision, not you and I,” said Partin.

