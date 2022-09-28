Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ottawa County Commissioner hear public input on Senate Bill 52

Wind turbines
Wind turbines(KFYR)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County Commissioners held a public hearing to receive input from community members regarding Senate Bill 52, on Tuesday.

The bill gives counties the authority to allow or restrict the development of wind and solar facilities. County officials said they received a variety of responses from townships over the past month.

“We presented information that we received from township trustees and what they would like to allow or restrict in their individual townships,” said Commissioner Mark Poppler.

Some community members worry that the solar arrays and wind turbines will ruin the country aesthetic they admire. Other residents, like Kimberly Kaufman, the Executive Director of Black Swamp Bird Observatory, said they fear the impact turbines will have on wildlife.

“The current turbines in Van Wert in Hardin Country we’re killing more bats than almost any other facility in the Midwest, including the endangered bats. We are very concerned, particularly in areas like this where there is a massive concentration of birds,” said Kaufman.

Ottawa resident Len Partin said more community members need to be aware of the bill, he thinks many don’t have a good understanding of its impact. " If you’re not educated about the benefits or the takeaways of solar power or wind power, the people that are educated need to be the ones making the decision, not you and I,” said Partin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
A Toledo man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday.
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
Demond Allen was arrested today in connection with the death of Catherine Craig in July.
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig
The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance

Latest News

9/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Video shows windows and doors in Fort Myers blocked by hurricane shutters in advance of...
Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
The video shows officers on the scene where the nail tech was assaulted.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of local nail tech