September 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds and an isolated shower is possible east of I-75, more sunshine is expected west of I-75. Highs will be around 60. Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 60s. Clouds from Ian are expected this weekend with breezy conditions on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will bring more sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s this weekend into early next week.

