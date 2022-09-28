Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

September 28th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Calm Next 7-Days
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds and an isolated shower is possible east of I-75, more sunshine is expected west of I-75. Highs will be around 60. Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 60s. Clouds from Ian are expected this weekend with breezy conditions on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will bring more sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s this weekend into early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
To 11-year-old Tre'shawn Pittard, lawnmowing is serious business.
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
A Toledo man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday.
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
An arrest warrant for Felonious Assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. If you have any...
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting

Latest News

September 28th Weather Forecast
September 28th Weather Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/27/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast