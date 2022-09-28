Birthday Club
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning.

Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m.

Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated.

