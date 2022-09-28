Birthday Club
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech

By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG)- The Toledo Police Department on Tuesday released a body cam video in relation to the assault of local nail tech.

The video shows officers on the scene where the nail tech was assaulted. After being punched, the victim suffered a severe head injury and is currently fighting for his life.

The incident happened Sept.1, outside the Ye Olde Cock N Bull located on N. Huron St. The area is well-surveillance as there are several cameras including a SkyCop.

For privacy purposes, 13abc blurred the faces of the witnesses who helped the victim Phong Tran.

Andre Pitts is accused of punching Tran and was indicted on a count of felonious assault. Tran’s family says Tran is hospitalized and on life support after suffering a severe head injury and multiple surgeries. Doctors are now giving him a five percent chance to live.

Police have not released a motive. Andre Pitts is slated to face a judge on Thursday.

