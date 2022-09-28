TPD releases Operation BLASER numbers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department has released the current Operation BLASER numbers.
TPD along with other local, state and federal agencies began Operation BLASER (BUMA/Lawrence Area Safety Enforcement Response) on Sept. 6, 2022.
TPS says the initiative is the fifth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method. The purpose of TEAM is to improve the quality of life for the residents of Toledo.
According to TPD, Operation BLASER has been successful in addressing crime and blight in Toledo and will continue as the department partners with other Toledo public service departments and the community.
The current BLASER numbers are as follows:
- Guns seized: 27
- Search warrants executed: 6
- Dollar amount of drugs seized: $41,085
- Persons arrested: 169
- Citations issued: 487
- DUI arrests: 6
- Parking tags issued: 141
- Curfew sweeps conducted: 1 (3 violators)
- Bike/Foot patrol hours: 84 hours
- Gun safety programs: 4
- Gun safety billboards: 4
- Gun locks distributed: 31
- Community meetings at the Mott Library: 1 (42 attendees)
- Junk/Abandoned cars towed: 100
- Blighted properties/City referrals: 125
- Truants processed: 50
