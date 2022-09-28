TPD releases Operation BLASER numbers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department has released the current Operation BLASER numbers.

TPD along with other local, state and federal agencies began Operation BLASER (BUMA/Lawrence Area Safety Enforcement Response) on Sept. 6, 2022.

TPS says the initiative is the fifth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method. The purpose of TEAM is to improve the quality of life for the residents of Toledo.

According to TPD, Operation BLASER has been successful in addressing crime and blight in Toledo and will continue as the department partners with other Toledo public service departments and the community.

The current BLASER numbers are as follows:

Guns seized : 27

Search warrants executed : 6

Dollar amount of drugs seized : $41,085

Persons arrested : 169

Citations issued : 487

DUI arrests : 6

Parking tags issued : 141

Curfew sweeps conducted : 1 (3 violators)

Bike/Foot patrol hours : 84 hours

Gun safety programs : 4

Gun safety billboards : 4

Gun locks distributed : 31

Community meetings at the Mott Library : 1 (42 attendees)

Junk/Abandoned cars towed : 100

Blighted properties/City referrals : 125

Truants processed: 50

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.