USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder.

LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is wanted by law enforcement after being indicted for his role in a homicide that occurred in Toledo in December of 2021.

Crittendon is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for Parole Violation.

According to LCSO, on Dec. 18, 2021, police found Everett White, 24, around 6 p.m. in the passenger seat of his car suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his back. White and his vehicle were located on the 1200 block of Broadway.

LCSO says the charged individuals were caught on surveillance footage. Two suspects were charged and arrested but Crittendon still remains at large.

Crittendon is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Crittendon was last known to live on the 2500 block of Briar Lane in Toledo.

If anyone has any information on Crittendon’s location, contact NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833 or the U.S. Marshals Toledo at 419-259-6286 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

