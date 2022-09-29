Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

13abc, Red Cross holding phone bank for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian(KWQC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is hosting a phone bank to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

13abc partnered with the Red Cross to provide aid to those dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

The phone bank runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. If you’d like to help, call 567-420-1372.

“We can put dollars to work right away to make sure that it’s going to the shelter or helping with health services, mental health, food, all those basic things,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny with the American Red Cross. “That money that we collect tomorrow and the day after and the day after will help these folks through the immediate need through recovery.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
She says her daughter has been sick multiple times since moving in.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm

Latest News

The roof is caving in, the grass has grown out of control, the yard is littered with trash, and...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church
Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program
9/29/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/29/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The Perrysburg City Council will learn more about plans to make the city’s downtown...
Perrysburg city council revisits plans to make downtown ADA compliant