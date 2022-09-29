13abc, Red Cross holding phone bank for those affected by Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is hosting a phone bank to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

13abc partnered with the Red Cross to provide aid to those dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

The phone bank runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. If you’d like to help, call 567-420-1372.

“We can put dollars to work right away to make sure that it’s going to the shelter or helping with health services, mental health, food, all those basic things,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny with the American Red Cross. “That money that we collect tomorrow and the day after and the day after will help these folks through the immediate need through recovery.”

