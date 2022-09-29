9/29: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Consistency is key for the next several days, as partly sunny skies and slowly-rising highs are still in play. We’ll max out near 70F next midweek, with one lone rain chance in the works late Saturday -- mostly for southeastern counties, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian edging northward.

