9/29: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
60s and partly sunny for several days; low rain chance Sat PM
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Consistency is key for the next several days, as partly sunny skies and slowly-rising highs are still in play. We’ll max out near 70F next midweek, with one lone rain chance in the works late Saturday -- mostly for southeastern counties, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian edging northward.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.