9/29: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

60s and partly sunny for several days; low rain chance Sat PM
A range of just 5 degrees between highs for the next several days, with only one low rain chance on the board. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Consistency is key for the next several days, as partly sunny skies and slowly-rising highs are still in play. We’ll max out near 70F next midweek, with one lone rain chance in the works late Saturday -- mostly for southeastern counties, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian edging northward.

