9/29/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian possible over NW Ohio this weekend
9/29/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog possible, lows in the lower 40s. FRIDAY: Patchy AM fog, then mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of an afternoon sprinkle east of I-75, highs in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy, highs again in the mid 60s.

