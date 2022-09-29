Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.

Police said Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2.

Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
She says her daughter has been sick multiple times since moving in.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm

Latest News

Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Putin recognizes independence for 2 more Ukraine regions
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
Green Edge will be able to promote its business during this weekend's football game
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Lena's Italian Restaurant in Blissfield
Local business struggling with staffing problems
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration preparing to start student loan debt forgiveness process amid some eligibility changes