A big win for a small local business means a trip to OSU for this weekend's game

Green Edge won a sweepstakes to go to the OSU game and get publicity for the business
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an incredible opportunity for some die-hard Ohio State fans who own a small business in Wood County. They’ll be on the field for this weekend’s game against Rutgers and it doesn’t end there.

Green Edge is a Perrysburg-based landscaping and concrete business. The owners have a unique opportunity to promote their business at the game this weekend and it’s all thanks to a Facebook post. It all started when Addison Keiser was checking customer messages for Green Edge.

“I was on Facebook and saw a paid sponsorship for small businesses to enter a sweepstakes and I tried it out and signed us up -- didn’t even think twice about it,” said Addison Keiser, who entered the small business sweepstakes.

Addison was shocked when his step father Mark Ratcliffe, who co-owns Green Edge, called to say they’d won.

“I was like this is real and we’re going to the game on Saturday,” said Mark Ratcliffe, who co-owns Green Edge. “Big fan. Buckeyes everything!”

Mark says it’s about a lot more than the game.

“To be in front of more than 100,000 fans in Columbus promoting your small business, there’s no way you could possibly put your business in that situation,” said Mark.

Green Edge was started in 1989 and today the third generation of the family is working at the company. Matthew Ratcliffe is Mark’s twin brother and co-owner.

“We do planting, mulching, pruning, any kind of lawn maintenance concrete hardscapes, patios,” Matthew said.

The trip to the game is part of what’s called the Small Business Sweepstakes. Green Edge will be will be featured on the big screen at the stadium during a time out in the third quarter and that’s just the start of big time promotion.

“They’ll put our name in social media, on the website. We’ll also be mentioned in a TV commercial and radio commercial. That’s more than we could afford for advertisements or promotion,” said Addison.

Addison says it’s huge win for this small business with the team they love.

“Putting 70-80 hours a week in isn’t uncommon for each of us here,” Addison said. “We put a lot of heart and dedication into what we do.”

Now they’ll be sharing their story with Buckeye Nation. When asked who they’d like to meet most, Matthew, Mark, and Addison all said Head Coach Ryan Day.

A different small business is chosen to be featured at each Ohio State home game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

