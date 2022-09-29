Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose.

According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Beacher was not the intended target but years later, there are still no answers. Detectives have no leads on a suspect and family and friends are left wondering who pulled the trigger?

“I lost my mother at the age of 8 and the fact that someone did that is absolutely hurtful towards me,” says Maddie Bickelhaupt, Sarah’s daughter.

Sarah’s children were left without a mother and her best friend, Salina Flores, is picking up the pieces, helping co-parent Sarah’s children with their father. Flores and Beacher knew each other for years and Flores says the pair were like sisters.

“Watching her and her parenting... she showed me the way and I didn’t realize it would be to her children,” says Flores.

After years of silence on the case, Beacher’s family is hoping that by speaking out the murder gets put back in the spotlight. They are hopeful someone comes forward with information that can give her children closure.

“She deserves that. Thoughts and prayers can only go so far, there has to be something to say, this is wrong and it’s time that you own up to it, otherwise you are just a monster,” says Flores.

If you have any information about the homicide of Sarah Beacher, contact Crimestopper. You can call or text tips to 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Do you have an unsolved case that needs attention? Email: Casefiles@13acb.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.