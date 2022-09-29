Community members question the effect of Operation B.L.A.S.E.R.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Earlier this month the Toledo Police Department began Operation B.L.A.S.E.R, which stands for BUM −Bancroft, Upton, Monroe, Auburn/Lawrence − Area Safety Enforcement Response.

TPD released findings from the initiative, calling it a success on Wednesday.

However, residents of the impacted areas share a difference in opinion.

Joey Bates lives in the community and does not see the operation as successful. " As far as I’m concerned no. They’re basically just riding around looking to harass somebody,” said Bates.

Another resident, Johnny Rayford, said he appreciated the effort but feels like it isn’t doing much.

" Their presence might be doing some positive things. As far as deterring crime, I think it might be helping as far as that. As far as really making a real significant change I don’t believe that’s happening,” said Rayford.

Community members told 13abc they feel officers should be spending more time in the community they are patrolling, and maybe then they can have a better understanding of how to address crime and violence in the area.

" Speak to the business owners in our community, find out what’s going on with them. By them coming in just riding around randomly they are not accomplishing anything because we see them coming. Everybody sees them coming, so they’re not doing anything,” said Rayford.

Like all the neighborhood initiatives apart of the Toledo Enhancement Area Method, Operation B.L.A.S.E.R has two parts. The first part was increasing the police presence in the community, and the second part is making long-term improvements to the area.

