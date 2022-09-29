Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Community members question the effect of Operation B.L.A.S.E.R.

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Earlier this month the Toledo Police Department began Operation B.L.A.S.E.R, which stands for BUM −Bancroft, Upton, Monroe, Auburn/Lawrence − Area Safety Enforcement Response.

TPD released findings from the initiative, calling it a success on Wednesday.

However, residents of the impacted areas share a difference in opinion.

Joey Bates lives in the community and does not see the operation as successful. " As far as I’m concerned no. They’re basically just riding around looking to harass somebody,” said Bates.

Another resident, Johnny Rayford, said he appreciated the effort but feels like it isn’t doing much.

" Their presence might be doing some positive things. As far as deterring crime, I think it might be helping as far as that. As far as really making a real significant change I don’t believe that’s happening,” said Rayford.

Community members told 13abc they feel officers should be spending more time in the community they are patrolling, and maybe then they can have a better understanding of how to address crime and violence in the area.

" Speak to the business owners in our community, find out what’s going on with them. By them coming in just riding around randomly they are not accomplishing anything because we see them coming. Everybody sees them coming, so they’re not doing anything,” said Rayford.

Like all the neighborhood initiatives apart of the Toledo Enhancement Area Method, Operation B.L.A.S.E.R has two parts. The first part was increasing the police presence in the community, and the second part is making long-term improvements to the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
She says her daughter has been sick multiple times since moving in.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm
Crittendon is wanted by law enforcement after being indicted for his role in a homicide that...
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder

Latest News

He's back on his feet and back to doing what he loves as Executive Chef at Harbor Town Tavern
Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen
TPD released findings from the initiative, calling it a success on Wednesday.
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
9/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
In Pendleton County, West Virginia the library and public school division have been awarded...
Ohio stakeholders announce state support for Broadband expansion project