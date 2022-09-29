FBI investigates fake swatting call to Scott High School

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The FBI is on the case of several hoaxes active shooter calls to multiple schools, including one to Scott high school.

Lt. Paul Davis said it took nearly an hour Friday to search the building.

“Whole search of the entire campus took approximately 50 minutes,” said Toledo police Lt. Paul Davis.

While officers didn’t hesitate to go inside Lt. Paul Davis said there are some logistical things they are reviewing.

“The safety and security of our students remains the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. District leaders worked throughout the summer to update our crisis management plan and continue to work with staff members and students to ensure they are aware of how to react in a crisis situation through drills and training. The response to the incident at Scott High School by Toledo Police and officers from the district’s Department of Public Safety was swift,” Gant added that law enforcement did not hesitate to enter the building. " Officers immediately entered the school and followed the appropriate protocols while searching the school. Thankfully, it was quickly determined that the 911 call of an active shooter at the school was a hoax and there was no threat to Scott. We will continue to work with first responders to make sure the district’s crisis management plan is effective and that everyone involved is aware of how to respond to an emergency. "

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.