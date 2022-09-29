Birthday Club
GRAPHIC: Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at MLB game

GRAPHIC: A disorderly baseball fan was caught on camera punching and biting an usher during a Washington Nationals game Tuesday night. (Source: SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – A disorderly baseball fan was caught on camera punching and biting an usher during a Washington Nationals game Tuesday night.

In the video, the man is seen being escorted out by three ushers. It’s unclear why the man was being escorted out in the first place, but other fans can be heard saying, “Get him out” on camera.

Eventually, the man punches one of the ushers in the face, which leads to a struggle between the two. The man then also bites the usher’s hand.

Two Metropolitan police officers intervene and manage to separate the man from the usher. The end of the video shows the man with blood trickling down his head.

The incident happened during the ninth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves.

According to Fox 5 DC, team officials said 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan was arrested on assault charges and was also given a five-year ban from Nationals Park.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

