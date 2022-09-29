Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort

Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army for relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ian. (Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.

The best way to support survivors is with a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.

People can donate to the Support the Sunshine State effort by visiting Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by texting STORM to 51555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
She says her daughter has been sick multiple times since moving in.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
13abc Debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
‘Serial’ case: Victim’s family wants to redo Syed hearing